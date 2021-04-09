Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,248 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KSS. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 325.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

KSS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Kohl’s from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.28.

Shares of KSS opened at $61.30 on Friday. Kohl’s Co. has a 12 month low of $15.04 and a 12 month high of $64.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.43 and its 200-day moving average is $39.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of -39.29 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.21. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.58%.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

