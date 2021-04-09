Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.47 Million in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNUG. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 64.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 34.4% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 9,194 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 12,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter.

JNUG opened at $91.82 on Friday. Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares has a 1 year low of $55.40 and a 1 year high of $191.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.32.

