Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New $1.04 Million Investment in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 24,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Capri by 138.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Capri alerts:

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $36,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRI opened at $52.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.15. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $11.04 and a 12-month high of $58.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of -19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.64. Capri had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Capri from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Capri from $32.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Capri from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.89.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.