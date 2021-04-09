Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in StoneCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 61.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STNE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Grupo Santander raised shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. HSBC raised shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.27.

Shares of NASDAQ STNE opened at $67.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.23 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52-week low of $20.39 and a 52-week high of $95.12.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. StoneCo had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

