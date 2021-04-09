Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,258 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,258 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group stock opened at $51.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.03 and a 200-day moving average of $42.46. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $95.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 81.52%.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently commented on MO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.90.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

