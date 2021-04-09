Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 741 Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth $9,357,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,371,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 133.1% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 14,609 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,816,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,820,000 after buying an additional 8,402 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF stock opened at $175.95 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a twelve month low of $102.80 and a twelve month high of $178.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $170.57 and its 200 day moving average is $147.92.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

