KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 706,755 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,334 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in KT were worth $7,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in KT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in KT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in KT by 204.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 414,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,568,000 after buying an additional 278,500 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in KT by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in KT by 1,798.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 229,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 217,223 shares during the period. 26.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of KT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of KT stock opened at $12.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. KT Co. has a twelve month low of $8.39 and a twelve month high of $12.54.

KT (NYSE:KT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that KT Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

KT Company Profile

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services worldwide. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services.

