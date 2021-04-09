KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. KushCo had a negative net margin of 65.89% and a negative return on equity of 47.95%.

KSHB traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.25. 547,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,524,446. KushCo has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $198.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.07.

KSHB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KushCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of KushCo from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.75.

KushCo Company Profile

KushCo Holdings, Inc markets and sells packaging products, vaporizers, solvents, accessories, and branding solutions to customers operating in the regulated medical and adult recreational cannabis and hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) industries in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its principal products include bottles, jars, bags, tubes, containers, vape cartridges, vape batteries and accessories, labels and processing supplies, solvents, natural products, stainless steel tanks, and custom branded anti-counterfeit and authentication labels.

