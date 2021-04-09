Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Invests $424,000 in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,479 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLAB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 776,232 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $222,500,000 after acquiring an additional 26,256 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 504,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $144,650,000 after buying an additional 5,291 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 130,892 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 109,025 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,251,000 after purchasing an additional 13,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,457,000 after purchasing an additional 12,421 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

In other Mesa Laboratories news, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.23, for a total transaction of $136,054.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,954,992.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John James Sullivan sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.76, for a total value of $125,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,408,168.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,352,082 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MLAB opened at $235.00 on Friday. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.54 and a 12 month high of $307.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -335.71 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 14.34, a quick ratio of 13.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.51). Mesa Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 6.39% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $34.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

See Also: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.