Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Invests $442,000 in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,461 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,462,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,603,000 after purchasing an additional 271,089 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BOK Financial by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,450,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,349,000 after buying an additional 87,895 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in BOK Financial by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,376,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,258,000 after buying an additional 58,325 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in BOK Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,368,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,720,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in BOK Financial by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,211,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,941,000 after buying an additional 63,447 shares in the last quarter. 41.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOK Financial stock opened at $88.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. BOK Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $37.79 and a 1 year high of $98.95.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $494.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.87 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 7.73%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

BOKF has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist upped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

