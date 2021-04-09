Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Makes New $326,000 Investment in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,418,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 839,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,167,000 after buying an additional 259,955 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 109.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,317,000 after buying an additional 239,329 shares during the last quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,685,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 254,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,765,000 after buying an additional 55,613 shares during the last quarter. 63.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SMG shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist increased their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.67.

Shares of SMG opened at $250.16 on Friday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a fifty-two week low of $105.02 and a fifty-two week high of $254.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $228.53 and its 200-day moving average is $198.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $1.12. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The business had revenue of $748.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.12) earnings per share. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is 34.25%.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $589,992.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,128. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.56, for a total transaction of $348,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,737.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,784 shares of company stock worth $19,619,256. 27.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

