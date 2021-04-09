Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacific Wealth Management acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $546,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.06.

GD opened at $184.11 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $121.67 and a 1-year high of $186.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $52.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

