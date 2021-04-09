Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,854 Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,854 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

FTNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on Fortinet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Pritchard Capital dropped their price target on Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research raised their price target on Fortinet from $183.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on Fortinet from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Fortinet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.16.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 10,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total transaction of $1,716,987.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,995.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 3,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.83, for a total value of $550,249.91. Insiders sold a total of 71,231 shares of company stock valued at $11,876,249 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $196.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.08, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.74. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.61 and a 1-year high of $197.89.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.37 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.