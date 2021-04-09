Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Sets New 12-Month High at $294.40

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 294.40 ($3.85) and last traded at GBX 293.10 ($3.83), with a volume of 1527945 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 289.20 ($3.78).

LGEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.12) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 250.55 ($3.27).

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 277.52 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 246.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 761.47. The company has a market cap of £17.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a GBX 12.64 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.48%. This is an increase from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $4.93. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.69%.

In other news, insider Toby Strauss acquired 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 266 ($3.48) per share, with a total value of £2,747.78 ($3,589.99). Also, insider George Lewis acquired 803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 280 ($3.66) per share, with a total value of £2,248.40 ($2,937.55). Insiders bought 2,959 shares of company stock valued at $774,753 in the last ninety days.

Legal & General Group Company Profile (LON:LGEN)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI) segments. The LGR segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; longevity insurance products for company pension schemes; lifetime mortgages; and lifetime care plans.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.