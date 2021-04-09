Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

LGRDY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale lowered shares of Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Get Legrand alerts:

OTCMKTS:LGRDY traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $19.63. The stock had a trading volume of 51,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,961. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.53. Legrand has a 12-month low of $12.07 and a 12-month high of $19.92.

Legrand Company Profile

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBO's, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective and control and signaling devices, time and light sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Legrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.