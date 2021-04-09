Lendingblock Trading Up 165.8% Over Last 7 Days (LND)

Lendingblock (CURRENCY:LND) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Lendingblock has a total market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $1,242.00 worth of Lendingblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lendingblock has traded up 165.8% against the dollar. One Lendingblock coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.57 or 0.00053988 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00021910 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.88 or 0.00085301 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $363.18 or 0.00621066 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00040372 BTC.

Lendingblock Profile

Lendingblock (LND) is a coin. Lendingblock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 786,162,769 coins. The official message board for Lendingblock is www.lendingblocklibrary.com. The official website for Lendingblock is lendingblock.com. Lendingblock’s official Twitter account is @lendingblock and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lendingblock is /r/Lendingblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendingblock is an Ethereum-based currency lending platform. Its focus is to match lenders and borrowers in a transparent and trustless way. LND is an ERC20 utility token that works as the payment method of fees and interest on loans. “

