Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th.

Lennar has increased its dividend payment by 290.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Lennar alerts:

NYSE:LEN opened at $102.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 11.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.30 and its 200 day moving average is $82.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar has a fifty-two week low of $38.51 and a fifty-two week high of $106.24.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lennar will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on LEN shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Lennar from $87.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lennar in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Lennar from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Lennar has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $1,012,130.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,993 shares in the company, valued at $24,808,394.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $802,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 151,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,162,715.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,036 shares of company stock worth $2,838,931 over the last ninety days. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.