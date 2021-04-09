Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Shares of LEVI stock opened at $25.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.84. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $11.13 and a 12 month high of $25.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of -104.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 16.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LEVI shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, SVP Gavin Brockett sold 15,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $316,425.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,313.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles V. Bergh sold 264,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $6,614,190.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,977,170.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,424,566 shares of company stock worth $34,635,988 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

