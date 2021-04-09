Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) PT Raised to $32.00

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LEVI. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.70.

Shares of LEVI stock opened at $25.02 on Friday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $11.13 and a 1 year high of $25.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co. had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer A. Sey sold 1,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $30,734.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,694.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles V. Bergh sold 92,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $2,287,979.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,871,287.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,424,566 shares of company stock worth $34,635,988. 6.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 408.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 135,751 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 109,051 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $537,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,344,820 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $27,004,000 after buying an additional 106,746 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,700 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 10,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

