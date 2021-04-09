Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.07-0.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.05.

LEVI opened at $25.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.84. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $11.13 and a 52-week high of $25.78.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Levi Strauss & Co. presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.20.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, CEO Charles V. Bergh sold 92,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $2,287,979.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,871,287.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Jennifer C. Haas sold 10,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $278,912.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,251.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,424,566 shares of company stock worth $34,635,988. 6.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

