Liberty One Investment Management LLC Buys 113,536 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 1,123.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 123,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,536 shares during the period. Ingredion accounts for 2.0% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $11,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Ingredion by 34.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 120,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 30,550 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Ingredion by 1.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ingredion in the third quarter valued at approximately $888,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Ingredion by 123.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 11,682 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Ingredion by 145.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

INGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ingredion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.25.

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $63,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,545. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,502 shares of company stock worth $132,923 over the last ninety days. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:INGR traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.14. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $68.71 and a 1-year high of $93.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.74.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.29. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

