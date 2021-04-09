Liberty One Investment Management LLC Buys 208 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 391,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,955,000 after purchasing an additional 32,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 472,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ANTM shares. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Anthem from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist Securities raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.81.

ANTM stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $354.03. 6,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,366,224. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $237.65 and a 52 week high of $379.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $86.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $335.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $312.31.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 23.25%.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total transaction of $690,587.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

