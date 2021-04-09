Liberty One Investment Management LLC Has $1.25 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPEM. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $97,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPEM traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $43.82. 23,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,617,636. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.50 and a 200-day moving average of $41.89. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $29.03 and a 52 week high of $47.56.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.