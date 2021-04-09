Liberty One Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,647 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at $603,000. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 14,780 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth $1,270,000. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth $514,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:O traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.18. 7,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,183,973. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.46 and a 200 day moving average of $61.13. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $47.68 and a twelve month high of $66.80. The company has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.27 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.94%.

O has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.11.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

