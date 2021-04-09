Liberty One Investment Management LLC Sells 1,486 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21,375.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMLV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.21. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,768. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.51. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $37.15 and a 12 month high of $53.65.

