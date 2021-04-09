Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 39,510 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 790,831 shares.The stock last traded at $69.56 and had previously closed at $67.97.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LSPD shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Lightspeed POS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Cormark upgraded shares of Lightspeed POS from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lightspeed POS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.36.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -89.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.18.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $57.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.12 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

