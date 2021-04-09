LikeCoin Price Tops $0.0135 on Major Exchanges (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 9th. LikeCoin has a market cap of $13.04 million and $42,828.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LikeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LikeCoin has traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LikeCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00054448 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00021464 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.30 or 0.00084534 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $362.45 or 0.00621548 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00037910 BTC.

LikeCoin Coin Profile

LikeCoin (LIKE) is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,027,256,104 coins and its circulating supply is 966,159,361 coins. The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin. LikeCoin’s official website is like.co. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LikeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LikeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.