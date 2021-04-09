Linde plc (ETR:LIN) Receives €245.41 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Linde plc (ETR:LIN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €245.41 ($288.71).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €255.00 ($300.00) price target on shares of Linde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Nord/LB set a €216.00 ($254.12) price objective on Linde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Independent Research set a €240.00 ($282.35) target price on shares of Linde and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €275.00 ($323.53) price target on shares of Linde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.65 ($279.59) target price on shares of Linde and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of Linde stock traded up €0.50 ($0.59) during trading on Friday, hitting €238.80 ($280.94). 599,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,282. Linde has a 52-week low of €160.05 ($188.29) and a 52-week high of €241.70 ($284.35). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €221.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is €211.21. The firm has a market cap of $125.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

