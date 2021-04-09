Linear Price Hits $0.13 on Major Exchanges (LINA)

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Over the last week, Linear has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Linear has a market cap of $455.95 million and approximately $51.86 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Linear coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000221 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00054326 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00021962 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.04 or 0.00085606 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $363.16 or 0.00621252 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00041074 BTC.

Linear Coin Profile

LINA is a coin. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,537,123,646 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Linear’s official website is linear.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Linear Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

