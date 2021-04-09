LiquidApps (DAPP) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $26,379.00

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One LiquidApps coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0301 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LiquidApps has a total market capitalization of $21.39 million and $26,379.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LiquidApps has traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000419 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00038313 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About LiquidApps

DAPP is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io. The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO.

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

