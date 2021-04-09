Lisk Machine Learning (LML) Trading 36.3% Higher Over Last Week

Lisk Machine Learning (CURRENCY:LML) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. Lisk Machine Learning has a market capitalization of $3.76 million and approximately $664,572.00 worth of Lisk Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk Machine Learning coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0314 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lisk Machine Learning has traded up 36.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00070108 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.44 or 0.00289053 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005473 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $454.57 or 0.00775468 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,734.75 or 1.00197836 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00019982 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $424.56 or 0.00724279 BTC.

Lisk Machine Learning Profile

Lisk Machine Learning’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. Lisk Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @gny_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lisk Machine Learning is www.gny.io/lisk.

Lisk Machine Learning Coin Trading

