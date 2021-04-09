Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.87 Billion

Brokerages expect Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) to post sales of $3.87 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.89 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.86 billion. Lithia Motors reported sales of $2.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full year sales of $18.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.91 billion to $19.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $21.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.16 billion to $22.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lithia Motors.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.41. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. Lithia Motors’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

LAD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lithia Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $327.08.

Lithia Motors stock opened at $393.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $384.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $313.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Lithia Motors has a 12 month low of $79.80 and a 12 month high of $417.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 10.54%.

In other news, SVP Scott Hillier sold 5,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $2,063,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,598,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan O. Cain sold 389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.24, for a total transaction of $148,302.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,447,545.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,243 shares of company stock valued at $7,621,107. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

