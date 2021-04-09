LivePerson Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:LPSN)

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 1,198 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,039% compared to the typical daily volume of 56 put options.

In related news, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 3,750 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $247,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 12,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $786,245.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,819 shares of company stock worth $4,520,336 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LivePerson in the 1st quarter worth $501,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the fourth quarter worth about $735,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of LivePerson by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in LivePerson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,450,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $56.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.52 and a beta of 1.34. LivePerson has a 12-month low of $20.85 and a 12-month high of $72.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $102.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.15 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 60.48% and a negative net margin of 35.41%. On average, research analysts predict that LivePerson will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup started coverage on LivePerson in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on LivePerson from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on LivePerson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.07.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

