loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Trading Up 5.7%

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI)’s stock price was up 5.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.30 and last traded at $22.30. Approximately 7,158 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 846,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.10.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LDI shares. Rowe started coverage on shares of loanDepot in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of loanDepot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of loanDepot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of loanDepot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of loanDepot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.08.

Get loanDepot alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.65.

loanDepot Company Profile (NYSE:LDI)

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.