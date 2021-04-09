Lookers (LON:LOOK) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $27.05

Lookers plc (LON:LOOK)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 27.05 ($0.35) and traded as high as GBX 73.37 ($0.96). Lookers shares last traded at GBX 71.60 ($0.94), with a volume of 3,878,755 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £279.55 million and a P/E ratio of -2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 45.20 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 27.05.

Lookers Company Profile (LON:LOOK)

Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company engages in the sale of new and used cars and vans; and servicing, repair, and sale of franchised parts to customers' vehicles. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 148 franchised dealerships representing 31 manufacturers from 102 locations.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Lookers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lookers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.