Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 132.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.97. The company had a trading volume of 319,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,393,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.92. The firm has a market cap of $213.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

Several research analysts have commented on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.47.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

