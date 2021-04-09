Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 119 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.67. 112,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,504,224. The stock has a market cap of $393.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.10. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.01 and a 12 month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 44.62%.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 106,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total transaction of $13,916,810.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,507,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,849,882.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total transaction of $92,811,881.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,234,491.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,035,000 shares of company stock worth $267,991,487 over the last three months. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.11.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

