Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,325 Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF comprises about 1.7% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $3,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 118.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,808,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $605,436,000 after acquiring an additional 9,124,471 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth $216,120,000. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth $107,552,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 51,515.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,800,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,880,000 after buying an additional 2,795,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,892,000.

Shares of GDX stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $34.48. 343,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,565,078. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $27.09 and a 12 month high of $45.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.79 and a 200 day moving average of $35.82.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

