LPL Financial LLC Grows Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 146.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 5,244 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 372,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,361,000 after purchasing an additional 148,871 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Natural Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,104,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth approximately $467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $312,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 61,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,655,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Tom P. Quinly sold 1,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $167,403.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,346 shares in the company, valued at $4,572,815.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,929 shares of company stock valued at $3,322,834. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $123.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a twelve month low of $81.72 and a twelve month high of $125.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.20.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $668.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.07 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 9.96%. On average, research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 9.35%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered Curtiss-Wright from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.40.

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

