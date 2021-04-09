LPL Financial LLC Has $1.15 Million Stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,570 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PTC. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in PTC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in PTC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in PTC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in PTC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 5,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.97, for a total value of $757,581.07. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $2,054,400.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,902 shares of company stock worth $4,556,365. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on PTC from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on PTC from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered PTC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised PTC from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on PTC from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. PTC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.44.

PTC opened at $146.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 129.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.98 and a 1 year high of $149.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.50.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $429.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.18 million. PTC had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.96%. PTC’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

