LPL Financial LLC Sells 596 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 15,987 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Assured Guaranty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 299,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after purchasing an additional 8,310 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Assured Guaranty news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 4,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $214,555.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 166,413 shares of company stock valued at $7,365,849. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Assured Guaranty from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSE AGO opened at $43.56 on Friday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1-year low of $18.45 and a 1-year high of $45.72. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.10.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 34.01% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $379.00 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%.

Assured Guaranty Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

