LPL Financial LLC Sells 67,729 Shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS) by 70.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,729 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Russia ETF were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Russia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 716.4% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,946 shares during the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 135.1% during the fourth quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $510,000.

ERUS opened at $38.27 on Friday. iShares MSCI Russia ETF has a twelve month low of $27.85 and a twelve month high of $41.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.06 and a 200-day moving average of $36.61.

