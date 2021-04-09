Luis A. Gonzalez Sells 350,000 Shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Stock

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $6,653,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,410.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

AVO stock opened at $19.83 on Friday. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $22.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.43.

Get Mission Produce alerts:

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $173.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVO. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in Mission Produce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,804,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mission Produce during the 4th quarter valued at $8,929,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mission Produce during the 4th quarter valued at $6,307,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mission Produce in the 4th quarter worth $5,226,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mission Produce in the fourth quarter worth $3,010,000.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AVO shares. Roth Capital upped their price target on Mission Produce from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mission Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Mission Produce in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Mission Produce in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mission Produce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.57.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.