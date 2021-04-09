LUXCoin Achieves Market Cap of $2.15 Million (LUX)

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. During the last seven days, LUXCoin has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar. LUXCoin has a market capitalization of $2.15 million and $8,052.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LUXCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,435.52 or 0.99929349 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00036377 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00010899 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $268.23 or 0.00458687 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.77 or 0.00326227 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $463.39 or 0.00792441 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.36 or 0.00104925 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005109 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004254 BTC.

LUXCoin Coin Profile

LUXCoin (LUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 12,072,959 coins and its circulating supply is 11,065,727 coins. LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LUXCoin is luxcore.io. The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LuxCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the PHI1612 algorithm (built from; Skein, JH, Cubehash, Fugue, Streebog and Echo). Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling LUXCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUXCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LUXCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

