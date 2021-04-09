LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Has $309,000 Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,215 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newport Trust Co lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,606,874,000 after acquiring an additional 14,409,687 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in The Boeing by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,054 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $397,386,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,607,282,000 after buying an additional 1,673,366 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,688,091,000 after buying an additional 1,000,081 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

BA stock traded down $3.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $250.96. 135,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,305,431. The stock has a market cap of $146.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.89 and a one year high of $278.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.87.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.33) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $275.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.32.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

