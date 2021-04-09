LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Sells 2,746 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI reduced its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,746 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for 2.6% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Amgen were worth $15,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Security National Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 10,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC grew its position in Amgen by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its stake in Amgen by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 2,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $246.48. 14,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,713,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $237.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.35. The stock has a market cap of $142.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.28 and a 12-month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.50%.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $231,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,861.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,044. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.57.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

