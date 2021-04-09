LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,430 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 67.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.59.

In other news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $234,013.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,562 shares of company stock worth $263,516. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $103.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.21 and its 200-day moving average is $89.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $44.33 and a 1 year high of $112.73. The company has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 43.66%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

