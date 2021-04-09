M Winkworth (LON:WINK) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of M Winkworth (LON:WINK) in a report published on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 153 ($2.00) price objective on the stock.

M Winkworth stock traded up GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 162 ($2.12). 7,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 149.24 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 142.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £20.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42. M Winkworth has a 1 year low of GBX 97.50 ($1.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 169 ($2.21).

Get M Winkworth alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 21st were issued a GBX 1.80 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. M Winkworth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.82%.

About M Winkworth

M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom, France, and Portugal. It is involved in the provision of estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and letting and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for M Winkworth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M Winkworth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.