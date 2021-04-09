Mader Group Limited (ASX:MAD) Insider Purchases A$331,500.00 in Stock

Mader Group Limited (ASX:MAD) insider Luke Mader purchased 390,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.85 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of A$331,500.00 ($236,785.71).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.85, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.61.

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 1.65%. Mader Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

Mader Group Company Profile

Mader Group Limited, a contracting company, provides specialized contract labor for maintenance and support of mobile and fixed plant equipment in the resources sector in Australia and internationally. It offers auto and HV electricians, drill support team, clean team, rapid response teams, rostered support, shutdown teams, specialized tool hire, training and mentoring, and diggers support teams, as well as labor for component exchange, boilermaker and line boring, field support, fixed plant support, trade upgrade program, rail maintenance, and workshops.

