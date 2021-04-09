MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Sees Large Volume Increase

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 25,746 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 842,346 shares.The stock last traded at $16.38 and had previously closed at $16.79.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on MAG Silver from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on MAG Silver from $23.50 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on MAG Silver from $22.50 to $21.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TD Securities lifted their target price on MAG Silver from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. MAG Silver has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.08.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.12.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. Equities research analysts expect that MAG Silver Corp. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in MAG Silver by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 147.5% during the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 15,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 233,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,771,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.